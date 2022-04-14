Masked men steal £100k of cable from Church Stretton solar farm
Up to £100,000 worth of copper cable has been stolen from a solar farm in Shropshire.
Three men, all wearing balaclavas, were captured on CCTV cutting a padlock to gain access to the site off Henley Lane in Church Stretton on Tuesday.
They drove a white Ford Transit van on to the land and then fled with the cable, West Mercia Police said.
Officers are calling for anyone who witnessed the incident between 00:00 BST and 04:00 to contact them.
They are also asking those with dashcams who may have been driving in the area at the time to check their footage.
