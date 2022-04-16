Nathan Fleetwood: Body found in river in missing man search
- Published
A body has been found in a river in the search for a 21-year-old man who was missing for 19 days.
Nathan Fleetwood was last seen near Kingsland Bridge, Shrewsbury, on 27 March.
West Mercia Police said the body was found by West Mercia Search and Rescue in the River Severn on Friday.
The force said formal identification had not yet taken place but Mr Fleetwood's family had been informed of the discovery.
Hundreds of people were involved in searches for Mr Fleetwood, led by his family and his friend Toby Owen.
In a post on the Help Find Missing Nathan Fleetwood page, Mr Owen said his friend's body had been found near the Greyfriars Bridge.
Mr Owen thanked everyone involved and said he hoped it showed "that we can all pull together as a community".
In the same post, Mr Owen added a message he said was from Mr Fleetwood's family, asking for "time and space" to come to terms with their loss.
Mr Fleetwood went missing after a night out at Albert Shed in the town and the final sightings of him were in the Kingsland area.
In a direct message to his friend, Mr Owen added: "We all love you so much and did everything we possibly could to get you home safe."
