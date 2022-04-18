Nathan Fleetwood: Tribute to missing man after body found
A minute's applause has been held at a football match in tribute to a man who went missing, following the discovery of a body.
Nathan Fleetwood, 21, was last seen near Kingsland Bridge, Shrewsbury, on 27 March.
West Mercia Police has said a body was found by West Mercia Search and Rescue in the River Severn on Friday.
The applause took place in the 21st minute of Shrewsbury Town's home game against Doncaster Rovers on Monday.
The police force has said formal identification of the body had not yet taken place but the family had been informed of the discovery.
Hundreds of people were involved in searches for Mr Fleetwood, who went missing after a night out in Shrewsbury.
On Facebook, his mother, Carol Fleetwood, said "support, messages, flyer/poster dropping, attending searches" were "very much truly appreciated".
She said donations made to an online fundraising page, set up during the search, would be sent to West Mercia Search and Rescue.
In a post on the Help Find Missing Nathan Fleetwood page, his friend Toby Owen has said Mr Fleetwood's body had been found near Greyfriars Bridge.
