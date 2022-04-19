Man sought after Donnington supermarket knife attack
Police have identified a man they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a knife attack outside a Shropshire supermarket.
The victim, in his 30s, was hurt outside Aldi, in Donnington, on Thursday. He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
West Mercia Police said it wanted to trace Declan Ecclestone as he may be able to help with its inquiries.
The 21-year-old, of no fixed abode, had been in the area at the time, it said.
