Shrewsbury homeless charity gets £2k in contactless payments
- Published
A homelessness charity has raised £2,000 through a scheme that allows people to make contactless donations.
Shrewsbury Ark collected the money via card machines in empty shop windows on Castle Street and Pride Hill.
The alternative giving windows were set up by the charity and the Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID).
Emily Bell, chair of The Ark, said people sometimes felt "uncomfortable" giving cash to people on the street. The BID said it was "delighted".
Mrs Bell added that this initiative was a "sensible way to support the vulnerable and homeless community" and the public could be assured where the money was going.
The Shrewsbury Ark, which was founded in 1972, offers support to rough sleepers and provides warm showers, a postal address, GP check-ups and hot food.
Mrs Bell said the money from the alternative giving windows would provide "real long-term support", such as help when clients were moving into accommodation.
However, Mrs Bell said she did not want the scheme to replace face-to-face contact and still encouraged people to stop and talk to rough sleepers on the street.
"I have so many memories from clients where they have told me, that when they were at rock bottom someone just came over to them and said 'you alright mate'," Mrs Bell said.
"Suddenly they felt part of society again," she added.
The card machines, that were installed in April 2021, are now looking for new homes.
Mike Matthews, chair of the BID, said: "We are now looking for new locations for the windows. Although they have been placed in empty shop windows so far, they can be installed as part of an existing business, so if anyone is interested, we would be delighted to hear from them".
