Overturned lorry on A53 near Shrewsbury leads to road closure
A road in Shropshire has been closed after a lorry overturned.
The A53 was shut in both directions between the Battlefield roundabout in Shrewsbury and the village of Bings Heath, following the crash just before 10:30 BST on Wednesday.
West Mercia Police advised the road would be closed for some time, with drivers advised to avoid the area.
The force said the driver had suffered minor injuries and recovery of the vehicle had begun at about 12:30.
