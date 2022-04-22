Two Wrekin Rowers chosen to carry Commonwealth Games baton
Two men who rowed across the Atlantic earlier this year will be taking part in the Queen's baton relay for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Stuart Shepherd and Stuart Richards were part of the four-man Wrekin Rowers team that crossed the Atlantic ocean from the Canary Islands to Antigua.
The men from Shropshire raised over £100,000 for charity through their challenge.
Mr Shepherd said they were not sure where they would be carrying the baton.
"They're keeping their cards sort of close to their chest," he said.
"We've had the notification that we've been selected and just telling us that they'll let us know later in the day.
"We presume it'll be somewhere in Shropshire, or we hope we are, as that's where we'd like it to be, but who knows?"
The crew were the 15th team to reach Antigua in January.
