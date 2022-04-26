Telford to house more than 140 Ukrainian refugees
- Published
More than 140 Ukrainian people are to be housed in Telford, the council said.
Telford & Wrekin Council said 26 people had already arrived after being matched with sponsors who have offered their home.
It said it has been in contact with the arrivals to carry out safeguarding checks and provide information about available support.
Councillor Paul Watling praised the "generous sponsors" who applied through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
More than 11 million people are believed to have fled their homes in Ukraine since the conflict began, according to the United Nations.
In total, the authority said, 146 people have been matched with sponsors in Telford and Wrekin, with all necessary checks completed or in progress.
Labour councillor Mr Watling added: "We have all seen the terrible scenes in Ukraine and millions of people are being made homeless as a result, so I'm pleased that evacuees are now starting to arrive here in the borough.
"This wouldn't be possible without the generous sponsors in our borough who have opened up their homes to people in real need and shows that not just as a council, but as a borough, we're on the side of the people of Ukraine."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk