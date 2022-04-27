Community to have its say about Shrewsbury health hub plans
Residents are being asked to have their say on plans for a new health and wellbeing hub.
The hub, which could open in Shrewsbury in July 2025, would offer a range of health and wellbeing services provided by the NHS, local council, voluntary and community organisations.
Liberal Democrat councillors in the town have previously raised concerns it could lead to closures of GP practices.
But clinicians said they hoped it would be a "facility to be proud of".
An initial public engagement exercise ran from 23 August to 26 September, but the councillors claimed it was not thorough enough.
The members said they believed eight GP practices in the area could be under threat of being amalgamated into the hub.
NHS Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) will be holding a series of focus groups from 26 to 31 May to discuss the proposals.
It said the groups would seek to understand what was important to local people when they were accessing health and care services, ideas participants may have about the hub, the future of GP services in Shrewsbury and what services within the hub would be beneficial for the community.
Dr Charlotte Hart, GP and clinical lead for the Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub, said: "We really hope that the hub will be a local facility to be proud of, delivering fantastic health and wellbeing support at the heart of the community we serve.
"We will listen to everything that the community tells us about what's important to them when they access local services and their thoughts on a health and wellbeing hub, and we will use this to inform our plans for the new facility. "
