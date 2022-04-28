Safety review along River Severn after deaths
A safety review alongside the River Severn in Shrewsbury is to take place after two men died in recent weeks.
The review by Shropshire Council will be carried out following the death of Toby Jones, 31, and the discovery of a body in the search for 21-year-old Nathan Fleetwood.
A third man, Dan Walker, 31, was rescued from the river this month.
Opposition Liberal Democrat leader David Vasmer said the council should look at fencing in places.
Mr Vasmer stated he thought the authority needed "to take action to make the river as safe as possible".
He said: "I think the council should be looking at fencing along parts of the river, which feels very dangerous, and also ladders."
A body was found after Mr Fleetwood had been missing for 19 days and hundreds of people were involved in searches for him.
Mr Walker, from Shrewsbury, thanked the man who saved him - Will Mowbray - and described the rescuer as a "true hero".
