Designer wedding dresses raise £2k for Hope House
- Published
A donation of 45 designer wedding dresses has raised more than £2,000 for charity.
Hope House charity shop in Harlescott, Shrewsbury, held a wedding dress bonanza over the weekend, after being given the dresses from the shop Severn Brides.
Severn Brides closed it's doors in March after 20 years of trading.
There are now just a few dresses left and assistant manager Jo Lee said they had people queuing outside the shop.
"It was an absolutely amazing weekend," Ms Lee said.
Each dress was sold for £65 and area manager Fiona MacDougall said: "These dresses really were stunning and brand new would have cost hundreds of pounds if not more".
Dresses included in the donation were from designers such as Alfred Angelo, Mark Lesley, Ronald Joyce and San Patrick.
Ms Lee added that being able to raise this amount of money for the charity was "fantastic".
Hope House Children's Hospices is a centre for children's palliative care and support family's facing the death of a child.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk