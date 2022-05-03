Giant climate banner raised on Lord Hill's Column
Protestors scaled a famous town landmark to display a banner as they claimed the council was failing to act over climate change.
The 20m (65ft) long sign, reading "Climate Crisis Act Now", was hung on Lord Hill's Column in Shrewsbury on Tuesday.
Activists said Shropshire Council "continues to pursue carbon-heavy policies like the North West Relief Road and the demolition of Shirehall".
The authority has not yet commented.
Sal Mager, a spokesperson for the group, said they were "shocked by Shropshire Council's failure to act".
Shrewsbury's North West Relief road, which will be built in 2024, is expected to reduce pollution and congestion, Shropshire Council has said.
Protestors said the banner appeared "in time to greet commuters returning to work after the bank holiday weekend".
Ms Mager said: "We are already seeing the effects of global warming, with increased flooding, fires, fuel and food insecurity, and it is only going to get worse.
"What we do in the next year or two is critical. It is essential that we do our bit in Shropshire and the council needs to lead the way locally if we are to have any hope of a liveable future," she added.
