Wellington Festival: 'Diverse range of events' planned

Wellington Town Council
Telford-based Severn Harmony will sing on Sunday evening at The Centenary Theatre, Wrekin College

A long-running festival which includes arts activities is returning to Shropshire for three days.

More than 25 attractions have been planned in 14 locations for the Wellington Festival, which has brought events to the town for 26 years.

Activities planned include a fancy dress walk up The Wrekin, singing, a poetry competition and an art exhibition.

The town council said it included residents' suggestions in its planning.

There was "a really diverse range of events", it said, adding the schedule included a community music production of Godspell at All Saints Church on Saturday evening.

Wellington Town Council
Steve Harrison will host Poems and Pints, an informal event where people can read their own poems, at Sir John Bayley Club on Friday evening
Wellington Town Council
A barber shop singing chorus, The Telfordaires, will perform at the Belfrey Theatre on Sunday afternoon
Heather Reid
Resident Wellington poet Heather Reid will recite a poem in tribute to men who rowed across the Atlantic

In one event at the Belfrey Theatre on Saturday, resident Wellington poet Heather Reid will recite a poem in tribute to the four Wrekin Rowers from Shropshire, who crossed the Atlantic ocean by going from the Canary Islands to Antigua.

All events at the festival, which goes on until Sunday, are free, unless otherwise stated.

The Endings
The Endings, a five-piece Celtic/folk-rock band based in Telford, will be at The Wrekin Inn on Friday evening

