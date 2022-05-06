Wellington Festival: 'Diverse range of events' planned
- Published
A long-running festival which includes arts activities is returning to Shropshire for three days.
More than 25 attractions have been planned in 14 locations for the Wellington Festival, which has brought events to the town for 26 years.
Activities planned include a fancy dress walk up The Wrekin, singing, a poetry competition and an art exhibition.
The town council said it included residents' suggestions in its planning.
There was "a really diverse range of events", it said, adding the schedule included a community music production of Godspell at All Saints Church on Saturday evening.
In one event at the Belfrey Theatre on Saturday, resident Wellington poet Heather Reid will recite a poem in tribute to the four Wrekin Rowers from Shropshire, who crossed the Atlantic ocean by going from the Canary Islands to Antigua.
All events at the festival, which goes on until Sunday, are free, unless otherwise stated.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk