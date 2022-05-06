Town to trial wind turbines to power street lights
- Published
Wind turbines powered by air from passing vehicles will be used to supply a number of street lights in Telford.
The turbines turn in low wind speeds and Telford and Wrekin Council said it hoped to sell any surplus energy back to the national grid.
It will be the first in the UK to trial this new technology on public highways, the local authority said.
The pilot, on the A442, begins later in the year and more turbines could be set up, if it is successful.
Telford and Wrekin Council said it would work with British company Alpha 311 on the project, which has been underwritten by a third party, meaning no cost to the local authority.
Alpha 311 CEO Barry Thompson said the turbines were already mounted on a number of buildings, but this would be the first time they were installed alongside a road.
Carolyn Healy, the council's cabinet member responsible for tackling climate change, said the authority had "a strong track record on innovative sustainability", including owning its own solar farm.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk