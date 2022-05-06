PC Ricky Gray remembered 15 years after shooting
Tributes have been paid to a police officer 15 years after he was killed on duty.
PC Richard Gray, 43, known as Ricky, had attended a domestic disturbance in Shrewsbury, Shropshire on 6 May 2007.
The trained firearms officer had gone to the aid of two unarmed colleagues when he was shot by Peter Medlicott, who then turned the gun on himself.
West Mercia Police Federation said PC Gray had demonstrated an "extraordinary act of courage".
The police officer, a former soldier and married father-of-two with five commendations for bravery, was posthumously awarded the Queen's Commendation for Bravery.
Sarah Cooper, chair of the West Mercia Police Federation, said he had been selfless and "put the safety of others above his own".
"He acted in the very best traditions of policing and we will never forget his bravery, his heroism and his ultimate sacrifice," she added.
"The thoughts of all of us at West Mercia Police Federation are with PC Gray's family and friends.
"I also want to acknowledge colleagues, who may still be serving officers, who live with the horror of this tragic incident every day."
