Support hubs open in Shropshire for Ukrainian refugees
Two support hubs have been opened to support Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Shropshire.
The centres in Shrewsbury offer an opportunity to socialise and also access essentials such as clothes, food and sim cards for phones.
Shropshire Council said the scheme was "very popular" with up to 40 visitors attending each day.
The local authority said it was planning to open three further hubs in Ludlow, Oswestry and Wem next week.
"Having somewhere to go and something to do out of the house is going to be an essential part of the placements being successful," Amanda Jones, from Shropshire Supports Refugees, said.
"We have met many brave and resilient Ukrainians who are very grateful for their sanctuary in Shropshire and many of them keen to get stuck into local life."
According to the United Nations, more than 12 million people are believed to have fled their homes in Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
As of Thursday, the UK government had issued almost 100,000 visas out of just over 125,000 applications under the Homes for Ukraine and family visa schemes.
