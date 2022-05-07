RAF march returns to Albrighton after pandemic
A Royal Air Force march has taken place in a Shropshire village for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The march by personnel from RAF Cosford took place in Albrighton on Saturday.
It marks the granting of the right of approbation by the village to the base in 1998, the equivalent of a village granting a freedom.
Albrighton Parish Council vice chairman, Sylvia Pledger, said the base helped the village thrive.
"The approbation is the equivalent for villages of the freedom of the town or freedom of the city, but as a village we can't give the RAF the freedom," she said.
"It is honouring the RAF and they march through Albrighton, as it says on their certificate, with their weapons drawn, bayonets fixed and drums beating.
"The village probably would not still be functioning as a vibrant village without them because a lot of ex-RAF personnel have liked it so much they have bought houses here, their children go to the local schools, they use all the shops, the facilities, the pubs and really they keep us functioning."
In a post on Facebook, RAF Cosford said it was "proud of its close relationship with the people of Albrighton and the surrounding area".
The march was followed by a guests-only meal and the placement of flowers on war graves in Donington graveyard.
RAF Cosford opened in 1938.
