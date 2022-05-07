Shropshire crash: Dangerous driving arrest over pedestrian death
A man has been arrested over the death of a pedestrian who was killed when he was hit by a vehicle.
A 26-year-old man was walking on the B4368, between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock, in the early hours of Saturday 30 April when he was struck. He died at the scene.
West Mercia Police said a 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has been bailed while investigations continue, the force added.
