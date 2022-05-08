Litter warning after gender reveal confetti left in Shrewsbury woods
A forest ranger has been forced to clean up blue confetti left after a gender reveal event in the woods.
The Forestry Commission shared video footage of the "frustrating" confetti strewn on Haughmond Hill in Shrewsbury.
It thanked dog walkers who had "already cleared the worst of the litter" by the time the ranger arrived on Saturday.
The commission urged visitors to "observe our Forest Code and leave nothing behind but footprints".
