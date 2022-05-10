Tribute paid to William Rogers who was fatally hit by vehicle
The mother of a man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Shropshire has paid tribute to her son saying he was "a ray of sunshine in our lives".
William Rogers, 26, died after being hit while walking on the B4368, between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock, in the early hours of 30 April.
His mum Mandy Oliver said the family's lives had been ripped apart.
"Will was our world, he was full of fun and could always make you smile with his witty sense of humour," she said.
The rugby-loving "gentle giant" had "touched the hearts of everyone who knew him with his kindness and a heart of pure gold", she added.
A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the collision and was bailed pending further inquiries, said West Mercia Police.
