Telford woman faced 20-hour wait for hospital bed
- Published
A widower has described NHS delays as "inhumane" after his wife was forced to wait 20 hours for a bed.
Steve Johnson said after a six-hour wait for an ambulance, his wife Karen then faced a string of other delays at hospitals in Shrewsbury and Telford.
It meant she was not admitted until more than 24 hours after first collapsing at home in Telford. She died later that month.
West Midlands Ambulance Service apologised for response delays.
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has yet to respond.
Mr Johnson said the experience was deeply distressing for his wife and further evidence the system was "broken".
When 65-year-old Mrs Johnson, who had skin cancer, collapsed at the couple's home just before 04:00 BST on 4 April, her husband was told there would be a six-hour wait for an ambulance.
Following another frantic 999 call, ambulance crews arrived at about 10:00 and Mrs Johnson was taken 19 miles away to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
'Totally helpless'
However, when he called later that afternoon he was told his wife had yet to be handed over to hospital staff and on their advice he came to pick her up at about 18:30.
"I was totally helpless and my wife was in a pretty bad way," Mr Johnson said.
"She managed about six steps then collapsed on the driveway.
"She was in a lot of distress and I couldn't cope with it so I phoned the ambulance and again they said it would be a five to six-hour wait."
When crews did arrive at about 02:00 on 5 April he said she was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital, only to face another agonising wait in the corridor alongside five or six others.
It would be 20 hours after arriving in hospital before she was moved to a ward.
She later died in hospital on 21 April.
Mr Johnson said: "My wife inspired me to be strong and look forward, it has been a very tough time.
"The system is clearly broken.
"When you get to the hospital there's 10 ambulances lined up outside with patients in, it's inhumane."
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Hospital handover delays mean some patients are waiting longer for an ambulance to come to them than we would want."