Critical incident declared at Telford hospital after rise in urgent care
- Published
A critical incident has been declared at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital due to the "exceptionally high" demand for urgent and emergency care.
A very limited number of non-urgent procedures are being postponed to help deal with the issue, bosses said.
It does not include the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, but follows another critical incident across the county from 29 March until 22 April.
The trust has apologised and said urgent services will continue.
Critical incidents are seen as a warning to the wider health system that measures are being taken to safeguard the most crucial areas of healthcare.
It was introduced across all hospitals in the county in March when they were said to have the highest number of Covid patients since the pandemic began.
'Facing challenges'
Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust declared another critical incident in February.
On Friday, it said both Telford and Shrewsbury sites were seeing a rise in demand for urgent care, but Telford was particularly affected.
"Despite us taking every available option to free up capacity and create additional space, we need to ensure we can continue to prioritise our services and so we have declared a critical incident at PRH [Princess Royal Hospital]," a spokesperson said.
"This means that we are pausing a very limited number of non-urgent services on this site to allow us to meet the most urgent needs of those we care for."
Treatments including cancer and time-critical procedures will continue in Telford, while patients affected by delays to non-urgent treatment or postponed appointments will be contacted, they added.
"We are very sorry for those impacted by this and we would like to assure you that, despite the challenges faced and some changes to non-urgent appointments, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them so if you require urgent medical help, please continue to come forward," the spokesperson said.
