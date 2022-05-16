Shropshire Star Telford headquarters put up for sale
The headquarters of the Shropshire Star have been put up for sale.
The building, on Waterloo Road in Ketley, Shropshire, has been listed by Knight Frank, with price on application.
The 5.2-acre (two hectare) site features the purpose-built industrial printing press and two-storey open plan offices.
Publisher Midlands News Association said the premises had become too big since printing moved off-site.
It said it was considering all options for the future.
The listing described the site as a "potential redevelopment opportunity".
