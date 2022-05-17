Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust due in court over patient deaths
A hospital trust is due to appear in court after two patients died and others were allegedly exposed to a significant risk of avoidable harm.
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is being prosecuted by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and is due before magistrates on Wednesday.
The trust is facing three charges over its care for patients on or before dates in October 2019 and May 2020.
They are not thought to be connected to its maternity care failings.
The CQC said the charges, being brought under the Health and Social Care Act 2008, allege the trust failed to provide care and treatment in a safe way, resulting in harm or loss.
One of the charges relates to the death of patient Mohammed Ismael Zaman in 2019.
In a statement, a CQC spokesperson said the healthcare watchdog "brought the prosecution following two separate incidents, each resulting in the death of a patient, after they were allegedly exposed to the risk of avoidable harm at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital".
The regulator also alleges that other patients were exposed to a significant risk of avoidable harm.
The trust is due to appear at Telford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
In March, an independent review of maternity services from 2000 to 2019 found "repeated errors in care" at the trust contributed to the deaths of 201 babies.
