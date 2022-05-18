Shrewsbury's 'mini Holland' proposals to boost cycling welcomed
Plans to spend millions of pounds to create a network of cycle paths in Shrewsbury have been backed by local cycling enthusiasts and politicians.
Shropshire Council is one of 19 authorities to receive a share of £1.5m for feasibility studies, to assess how they could become more bike-friendly.
Shrewsbury town councillor Rob Wilson said the scheme could "have a really positive impact on congestion and pollution across our town".
He said it was a "big opportunity".
The application to apply for the feasibility study government funding was pushed along by the town council and Mr Wilson, a Liberal Democrat, said: "Climate change is coming at us full steam and we need to do something about it."
He is chair of Shrewsbury Town Council's Active Travel Group and said he was "absolutely delighted" the town was through to the next stage of the bidding process, which could bring £20m investment to the town.
"We have seen elsewhere that providing high-quality walking and cycling infrastructure enables more people of all ages and abilities to choose active travel for short and medium length journeys," he said.
Town 'daunting' for cyclists
Shrewsbury bicycle shop owner Mike Jones is also enthusiastic about the opportunity.
He said: "I think if you're an experienced rider it's not so bad, but someone new to cycling might find it quite daunting to ride around Shrewsbury."
The narrowness of some roads, parked cars and the number of vehicles in the town centre are problems, he believes.
But he warned the process of changing people's habits could be a challenge.
"In Holland it's a whole cultural thing, that they've been doing for years and years and years, whereas in England it's not the same," he said.
Shropshire Council has got nearly £80,000 to complete a detailed feasibility study, following Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership's application for "mini-Holland" funding.
Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council cabinet member with responsibility for active travel, said the timing was good because the authority is "currently undertaking a major review into transport and movement around Shrewsbury".
