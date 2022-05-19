Youth probation service 'requires improvement', report finds
- Published
Probation services for children in parts of the Midlands "requires improvement", a report has said.
Staff at West Mercia Youth Justice Service were praised for "offering children a path away from crime" but said it had been hampered by Covid-related challenges.
The report highlighted "weaknesses" in the managerial support offered to staff to effectively manage their caseloads.
The youth service said it is "committed" to making the improvements.
Nine recommendations have been issued by Her Majesty's Inspectorate.
Inspectors found the board had experienced a period of instability in the last two years due to a significant change in membership. It also found with such a wide area to cover the board's membership is too lean to drive its ambitions.
The impact of Covid-19 delayed some of the planned work and the completion of some objectives, inspectors said. But the report also said some of the inequalities in its service pre-dated the pandemic by some years.
Inspectors also recommended the youth probation team needed to develop focus on diversity, and improve how it works with partners.
"We are committed to ensuring these improvements are made, and a plan is in place to see that this happens", Jo Britton, chair of West Mercia Youth Justice Service's management board said.
West Mercia Youth Justice Service works with children aged between 10 and 17 years old who have become involved in crime.
Communities across Herefordshire, Shropshire, Worcestershire, Telford and Wrekin are covered by the service.