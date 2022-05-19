Telford man jailed for killing Dawid Kurdziel with glass bottle
- Published
A killer who stabbed a man to death with a broken bottle has been jailed for 18 years.
Robert Wieczorkowski smashed the bottle before stabbing Dawid Kurdziel in the neck at Ketley Recreation Ground, Telford, on 3 July, 2021.
Wieczorkowski, who denied murder but was convicted by a jury after a trial, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.
The family of Mr Kurdziel, 23, described him as "always smiling".
The fatal attack happened after Mr Kurdziel's friend called him to say a group of men who had been drinking, including Wieczorkowski, were being threatening.
After Mr Kurdziel arrived at the scene, Wieczorkowski, 32, launched his attack while his victim stood by a fence, police said.
Mr Kurdziel suffered significant blood loss and was found dead outside a restaurant on nearby Holyhead Road.
Wieczorkowski fled Telford and was arrested in Handsworth, Birmingham, on 14 August 2021 and charged with murder.
Det Insp Lee Holehouse of West Mercia Police said: "Robert Wieczorkowski has not shown any remorse for his horrendous act.
"Following the incident, he looked to avoid taking responsibility for his actions by going on the run throughout different parts of the UK."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk