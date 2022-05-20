Platinum Jubilee: Wrekin walkers with torches to create beacon
- Published
Walkers with torches will light up the Wrekin in Shropshire to create a beacon trail as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
A single searchlight will be placed on top of the landmark hill with groups of hikers illuminating the area.
People have until midnight on Sunday to show their interest, Telford and Wrekin Council said.
The plan has already had a "fantastic response", organiser Jon Bielstein said.
Groups across the UK will light beacons to mark the Jubilee celebrations from 2 June with the principal beacon at Buckingham Palace.
The council decided to have walkers use torches to light up the Wrekin to avoid having a fire on the hillside, especially with the top being a scheduled ancient monument.
The event will start at 22:00 BST and last for about two hours with people over the age of 12 being able to take part, the authority added.
Mr Bielstein said they wanted to create a spectacle which would be seen across the borough and filmed by a drone.
"In an ideal world, we'd have a line of light going from one side of The Wrekin all the way up to the top and coming back down the other side," he added.
