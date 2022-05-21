Telford events held to champion high streets
Celebrations are being held on three high streets in Telford on Saturday in a bid to encourage people back into town centres.
Wellington, Ironbridge and Dawley will host street entertainers, live music, dancers and children's activities.
It follows similar events in other towns across Telford a week ago.
Councillor Lee Carter, responsible for regeneration and high streets, said he hoped it would show people what town centres have to offer.
"We've made a significant investment in to our high streets over a number of years now - helping to fill empty properties, getting in new businesses, redoing facades," he said.
"But this is about getting events to attract more footfall on high streets. And hopefully while those people are there enjoying things, they also support local businesses."
Mr Carter said similar events were also held last year to help town centres "bounce back from Covid", with many high street businesses particularly suffering during the pandemic.
This year, he said it was about celebrating those towns and showing people what "fantastic local businesses" have to offer.
