Barclays to shut Ludlow and Bridgnorth branches
- Published
An MP said he was "disappointed" Barclays has "chosen to abandon" its customers by closing two more branches.
Barclays said it would be closing its Ludlow and Bridgnorth branches in Shropshire on 26 August.
It put the decision down to dwindling transactions and customers using other branches.
In a post on Facebook, Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said he would be "demanding a meeting with management to seek a rethink".
The two branches are the bank's only locations in south Shropshire, with the next nearest branches in Telford or Shrewsbury.
The area lost its branches in Craven Arms in 2017, and Much Wenlock and Church Stretton in 2018.
In its update to customers, Barclays said the number of counter transactions at both sites has gone down in the two years to March 2020, with 80% of Ludlow customers and 83% of Bridgnorth customers choosing to bank in other ways, like online or by telephone.
At Ludlow, it said, only 251 customers exclusively use the branch for their banking, while that number is 113 in Bridgnorth.