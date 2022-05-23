Train evacuated after fire on board near Craven Arms
About 60 people had to be evacuated from a train after a fire broke out on board.
Emergency services were called to the train near Craven Arms railway station in Shropshire at about 22:30 BST on Sunday.
British Transport Police said the fire is thought to have started after the train hit a large object on the track.
The line remains closed on Monday, causing disruption to services between Shrewsbury and Hereford.
Transport for Wales urged passengers to plan ahead, saying its services remain blocked between Shrewsbury and Newport, with disruption expected until the end of the day.
It said there was a limited number of replacement road transport and advised passengers to use alternative rail services between Cardiff and Shrewsbury via Birmingham New Street.
British Transport Police said passengers were safely evacuated and the fire extinguished.
Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, the police force added.