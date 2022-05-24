Campaign for Telford miner memorial moves forward
Former miners who campaigned for a memorial to the industry in Shropshire have said it was thrilling to see their plans becoming a reality.
The campaign for the sculpture has been led by the Granville Boys, a group of ex-miners who visit schools in Telford to teach about life in the pits.
It is hoped to be unveiled in Telford Town Park later this year in remembrance of the Granville Colliery.
Malcolm Peel, from the group, said it would be emotional to see it unveiled.
He said the piece would feature two figures, one representing modern mining and the other of a boy representing those who would have worked in Victorian mines, with a mining wheel in the centre.
"Now to see things progressing and things being done it is really thrilling," he said.
"You can't explain what it is to be a miner."
The Granville Colliery closed in 1979 and the group has been campaigning for the memorial for a number of years.
But Mr Peel said the plans had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
They have raised thousands towards the sculpture, but fundraising is still ongoing and Mr Peel thanked residents for their support.
