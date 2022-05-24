Shrewsbury's Great Expectations as filming begins
Shrewsbury is buzzing with excitement as filming begins in the town for a new TV series of Great Expectations.
Olivia Colman is among the stars of the BBC series produced by actor Tom Hardy, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and veteran director Ridley Scott.
Parts of the town have been transformed to look like the Victorian London of Charles Dickens' classic novel.
Joe K Worrall, who works at a local tattoo studio, said staff had tried celebrity spotting from the premises.
"We've got a couple or windows that look right down the street so we can look out for everyone who is going to be on location," he said.
"I am looking forward to the potential of Ridley Scott being here because I am a big Alien fan."
His wife Casi said there had been a lot of interest locally and on social media. "There are have been lot of people walking past and taking photos but we haven't them [the actors] yet," she said.
She said she was interested in whether Tom Hardy would be seen in Shrewsbury or "be hidden somewhere".
"One lady said that she had got her little pull-out chairs ready to sit outside so she could sit there with a flask and just see if he is going to be there," she said.
Film Shropshire, a new business in the town, helped bring the production to Shrewsbury as its first venture.
Mark Hooper, one of the partners, said Monday had been a "brilliant first day of filming".
St John's Hill has been turned into an 18th century London street, with a new road surface, signs and carriages.
"There's so much local pride in Shropshire and residents and businesses want to do what they can to make it a success," Mr Hooper said.
"I haven't heard a bad word, everyone has been extremely positive."
He believes location managers have discovered a "hidden gem" in the town and added Shrewsbury and Shropshire offered a "fabulous mix" of buildings, including Tudor and Georgian designs, as well as special locations.