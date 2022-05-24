Shrewsbury and Hereford rail line reopens after train hit digger
Rail services have resumed between Shrewsbury and Hereford after a fire broke out on board a train when it hit a mini digger abandoned on the tracks.
About 50 people were evacuated at Craven Arms in Shropshire on Sunday evening after the collision caused fuel to leak and start a fire.
It is thought the digger was one of two stolen from a nearby rental yard which had been discarded.
Network Rail said it was a reckless act and that it was working with police.
British Transport Police said it had launched a major investigation following the incident, which happened at about 22:30 BST.
It is thought the train was travelling at about 60mph when it struck the digger and one passenger suffered a minor ankle injury.
Officers found a second mini digger on the embankment.
Limited replacement bus services were laid on and passengers were asked to use other rail services.
But one passenger, Joshua Clarke, tweeted that a bus driver "got lost" on the way to collect people and it took almost seven hours after the crash for him to reach his home in Hereford.
Operator Transport for Wales apologised for the disruption caused.