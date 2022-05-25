Agency launched to promote Shropshire as film location
A film agency has been launched to promote Shropshire to TV production companies and movie makers.
Shropshire Film Bureau wants to promote the county as a filming location for productions.
It comes as work begins in Shrewsbury on a new BBC adaptation of the Charles Dickens' classic, Great Expectations.
Mark Hooper, from the agency, said bringing productions to the county would provide a boost to local businesses and the tourism industry.
Other productions filmed in Shropshire include prison drama Time, starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham.
The three-part drama was broadcast on BBC One in 2021 and used Shrewsbury Prison as a location.
The 2007 Hollywood blockbuster Atonement, starring Keira Knightly and James McAvoy, was also filmed at Stokesay Court near Craven Arms.
Mr Hooper, who has a background in tourism, said it has taken two years to set up the bureau.
He said the response from other bodies in the county had been "extremely positive".
The company has already been working with location managers to get a number of productions in the pipeline.
Mr Hooper said it will list properties or land or assets available for filming and will sell the location and facilities to make Shropshire a "film friendly" location.
