Chelsea Flower Show: David Austin Roses jubilee display wins gold

The rose display at the Chelsea Flower Show featured ones grown to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A display of roses featuring new ones created to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has won a gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The exhibit, by Shropshire-based grower David Austin Roses, featured pink-apricot roses named Elizabeth.

A spokesperson for the nursery said the team were delighted to win their 26th gold medal.

Other gold winners at the event include Birmingham City Council for their Commonwealth Games display.

David Austin, one of the country's most famous names for roses, has been growing the flowers in Albrighton since 1961

It launched the Elizabeth rose this year for the Jubilee and features a "strong, sweet fragrance", the firm said.

David Austin Roses developed the Elizabeth rose, with pink-apricot petals
The medal-winning display marked the 26th time the firm has won at the flower show

