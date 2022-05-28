Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Shifnal woman to be baton bearer
- Published
A partially-sighted woman has been chosen as a baton bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after being nominated by a friend.
Alison Smith, 28, runs a support group for people who have experienced sight loss and was already planning to volunteer during this summer's event.
She was put forward as a baton bearer by friend Trudi Tanner who said she was an "inspirational person".
Ms Smith, from Shifnal, Shropshire, said she was "blown away" to be chosen.
"I suppose you could say I take what I do and how I am for granted," she said.
"We never really think we are making such a big impact, or an impact at all.
"It was a real pinch yourself moment, I can't believe the baton that has gone all around the Commonwealth and has been touched by the Queen is going to be touched by little me.
"It is going to be something that I can treasure for the rest of my life."
Ms Smith, who works for Telford & Wrekin Library Service, said her monthly group came about as she could "empathise" with people who have sight loss.
"I knew what people were going through and I knew how important it is to know that you're not on your own," she said.
A volunteer for the Royal National Institute of Blind People, she is currently learning sign language and says she is "always doing something".
She met Ms Tanner through a mutual friend and now the pair live across the road from each other.
Ms Tanner said: "I think she is just a very inspirational person and I think that should be recognised."
Ms Smith is set to carry the baton on 19 July.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk