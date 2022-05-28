Shropshire County Show returns in full after pandemic
Organisers of the Shropshire County Show are preparing as the event returns in full this weekend.
It is the first time the event - at the West Midlands Showground in Shrewsbury - has been at full capacity since 2019.
Ian Bebbington, chief executive of the Shropshire West Midlands Agricultural Society, said the show was "back to its brilliant best".
The event, which launched 148 years ago, features livestock, music, displays and military plane flypasts.
Mr Bebbington said a small show was held last year after a period of disruption amid the Covid pandemic, but the 2022 offering would be similar to previous years.
"It is the best place to be in the world down here on the showground and Shrewsbury and Shropshire should be very proud of what they have got down here," he said.
Events will start in the main arena from 10:00 BST on Saturday and continue until 17:15.
Richard Hartshorn, livestock secretary for Shropshire County Show, said the event was "hugely important".
He said: "For agriculture it is the only time we get to meet the public and try to explain to the public what we do and why we are an important industry and also we are guardians of the countryside and we do so much, so it is getting to tell people that."
