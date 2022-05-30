Councillors to consider Shrewsbury 20mph speed zone

The plans include The Mount in Shrewsbury

Plans to implement a 20mph speed limit will be considered by councillors.

Members of Shropshire Council's cabinet are to examine proposals with a view to introducing the measure in Copthorne and Porthill, Shrewsbury, for two years, if backed by residents.

If approved, it would be introduced in phases, starting with signage.

Councillor Ian Nellins said the aim was to improve air quality, make the area safer and also a more attractive place for walkers and cyclists.

The speed limit would cover the area within The Mount A458, from 55 metres west of its junction with Hafren Road, and the whole length of Porthill Road A488 but not including Shelton Road.

The cabinet meeting will be held on 8 June.

