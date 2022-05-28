Man charged after armed robberies at Market Drayton village shops
- Published
A man has been charged in connection with two armed robberies at village shops in Shropshire.
Staff at Adastra Services in Tern Hill, Market Drayton, and the nearby Hodnet Village Store said they were shaken after being threatened on Thursday.
West Mercia Police said 40-year-old Christopher Perry, of The Oval in Market Drayton, had since been charged over the incidents.
He is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court later.
The police force said he had been charged with robbery, attempted robbery and two counts of possessing an imitation firearm.
No one was hurt during either incident, police said, but staff spoke about feeling "very scared" in the aftermath.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk