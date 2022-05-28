Armed police swoop in Shrewsbury after attempted robbery reports
- Published
Armed police have arrested two men after reports of an attempted robbery.
West Mercia Police responded to the reports at a property in Wellington, Shropshire, at about 06:30 BST.
A short while later, armed officers stopped a car near Heathgates roundabout in Shrewsbury, where the men were arrested.
A 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and another man, aged 33, was held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.
The force has appealed for any witnesses to come forward to assist the investigation.
