Queen’s Jubilee birthday honours: Mother appointed MBE for dyslexia support

Gavin Dickson
Elizabeth Wilkinson set up her dyslexia consultancy after she was diagnosed with the condition

A mother who found out she had dyslexia after looking for help for her son has been appointed an MBE for her work helping others with the condition.

Elizabeth Wilkinson, from Telford in Shropshire, was diagnosed in her early 30s.

She founded the Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultancy and started awareness days and awards for dyslexia.

She said she was "in shock" when she found out about the honour, saying: "I couldn't believe it".

"As soon as I read that first line, I cried, it is just amazing," she said.

Dyslexia is a learning difficulty which affects about one in 10 people in the UK, according to the British Dyslexia Association.

Ms Wilkinson researched the condition when trying to find out if her son could be dyslexic and said finding out she herself had dyslexia meant "things made sense".

i4Images/Ian Reynolds
Elizabeth Wilkinson set up the Dyslexia Awards as she said she wanted to use them to raise awareness of the condition

In 2004, she went on to qualify as a specialist teacher and three years later set up the Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultancy with the goal of "teaching as many people in Shropshire about dyslexia".

Since then, she has trained more than 2,000 professionals.

"I have changed people's views including through little conversations which have a massive impact, it demystifies dyslexia," she said. "People are like 'ah, I get that'."

The 50-year-old's aim for the future is to improve the teaching of people with dyslexia so they are "taught the way they learn".

"Otherwise we just divide school rather than thrive, and we have to reach our potential later on and not everyone gets the chance or confidence to do that."

RJAH
Frank Collins, chair of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen was apppointed an OBE

Other honours recipients from Shropshire include:

OBE

  • Frank Collins, chair of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital - for services to the NHS
  • Simon Chesterman, chief constable of the Civil Nuclear Constabulary - for services to policing

BEM

  • Malcolm Smith, 78, a councillor from Telford - for services to local government
  • Simon Griffiths, 61, from Whitchurch, a watch manager with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service - for services to fire and rescue
  • Graham Watkins, head coach of Mid Shropshire Wheelers - for services to cycling
  • Kathryn Phillips, founder of Christmas Smile - for voluntary service to vulnerable people and their families in Telford and Wrekin

