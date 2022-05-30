Telford learner driver supervised by daughter, 15, police say

OPU Shropshire
The Vauxhall Meriva was spotted by police in Donnington on Sunday morning

A learner driver was spotted by police in Telford being supervised by their 15-year-old daughter.

Officers pulled over a Vauxhall Meriva, displaying L plates, in Donnington on Sunday at around 11:15 BST.

The driver has been reported for driving in breach of licence conditions and without third party insurance.

Police also seized the vehicle.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Learner drivers must be supervised by someone aged at least 21.

They need to hold a full driver's licence, and must have held the licence for at least three years.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics