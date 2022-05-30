Reports of 3.8 magnitude earthquake in Shropshire
There have been reports of an earthquake in Shropshire with residents describing a "short rumble".
The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the tremor had a magnitude of 3.8, at a depth of 8km (5 miles), near Wem.
The BBC received calls from people living in Shrewsbury, Telford, Upton Magna and High Ercall.
Fire crews in Market Drayton said they also felt the tremor and urged people not to call emergency services unless someone was in danger.
ALERT⚠️ Parts of #Shropshire including #MarketDrayton have experienced what is believed to have been an #earthquake— Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) May 30, 2022
Please only call the emergency services if their is an emergency @shropsfire @WMerciaPolice @NorthShropCops @OFFICIALWMAS 🚒🚓🚑 pic.twitter.com/SzkF3pTcLA
BGS records said the tremor began shortly after 14:30 BST, with the epicentre just south of Market Drayton.
Andy Semourson, who lives in Whitemere, said his whole house creaked and his furniture wobbled.
"It really shook the house," he said. "[I've] never felt one as strong."
BGS said an earthquake of this magnitude only tends to happen once every three years in the UK.
It added that more than 200 earthquakes are recorded each year in the UK.
