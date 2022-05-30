Donna Ockenden to visit victims of Shrewsbury maternity scandal
The author of a review into failing maternity services is to meet affected families to discuss her findings.
Donna Ockenden's report in March found failures may have led to the deaths of more than 200 babies at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).
The senior midwife will meet the affected families who she said will soon receive the findings of independent reviews into each case.
The trust has apologised for "the pain and distress" caused by the failings.
Speaking to the BBC, Ms Ockenden recalled how she would cry in her hotel room after hearing the "profound and heart-breaking" cases during her inquiry.
"The thing that my team found most distressing was the lack of listening to parents and brushing them aside", she said.
"Having met hundreds and hundreds of families face-to-face and hearing these awful stories, it was a big load to carry.
"There were evenings when I would go back to my hotel room and cry."
This week she is set to meet some of the families face-to-face in Shrewsbury to discuss the outcome of her team's findings about their cases.
On 24 March, NHS England announced a £127 million funding boost for maternity services across the country to help ensure safer and more personalised care for women and their babies.
Ms Ockenden is now set to chair a review of maternity services in Nottingham.
Following the publication of the review, SaTH's chief executive Louise Barnett said said the trust had already made some improvements and would continue to do so.
West Mercia Police has said a total of 823 cases had been identified and 701 cases remain an active part of the investigation.
