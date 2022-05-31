Bridgnorth parking permit review could see fees double
- Published
The cost of a town's residential parking permits could double to £100 a year following a review.
Shropshire Council said it wanted to encourage people in Bridgnorth "to lead a healthier lifestyle by considering alternative modes of transport" to cars.
It added people were concerned about pollution and congestion.
The review will also look at the location and number of residential parking spaces.
The authority is looking to redraw the maps for 13 areas of the town, setting out where residents can leave their cars.
In some parts of town where parking spaces are scarce, this could mean residents being limited to one permit per household.
Consultation is under way and ends on 6 June.
Bridgnorth Town councillor David Cooper said parking in Bridgnorth had "always been an issue".
But he said the current system worked and asked: "What would residents do with their additional vehicles if they're limited to just one permit per household? The case for change hasn't been made."
Following the consultation exercise, a public workshop event will be held in the town, allowing residents to speak with Shropshire councillors and members of the parking team.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk