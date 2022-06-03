Seven arrests in Donnington after house party violence
Seven people have been arrested after reports of violence at a house party.
Police were called to a property at Oakengates Road in Donnington, Telford, at 19:35 BST on Thursday following the disturbance.
Three people suffered minor injuries but declined treatment from West Midlands Ambulance Service.
Police said officers arrested seven people aged between 14 and 21 on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Det Sgt Scott Marshall-Bowater said: "There was a heavy police presence in the area while we dealt with this incident and I'd like to thank the public for their co-operation and patience.
"We encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the bank holiday weekend, but to do so sensibly and safely."
Police said investigations will continue on Friday and into the weekend.
