Officers return to Shifnal closed police station
- Published
Police officers have returned to a police station in Shropshire, nine years after it was closed.
Shifnal Police Station was shut in 2013 as part of a rationalisation programme.
The local West Mercia policing team was temporarily based in the town's library, but left in 2019 as it was not suitable.
Police and crime commissioner (PCC) John Campion described the opening as an "exciting moment" for the town.
The building has since been operated as a community hub by the town council, with officers now set to have a base within it.
It was opened on Monday morning by the PCC alongside Shifnal Town Council mayor Roger Cox.
The hub would provide a police presence to boost public confidence that officers are there if they need them, Mr Campion said.
