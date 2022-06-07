Major Shrewsbury road set to close for a week
A key road in Shrewsbury is set to close for more than a week, the council has warned.
Abbey Foregate will be shut on weekdays from 27 June until 5 July to allow resurfacing work.
The closure will affect the route between The Column roundabout and the junction with Monkmoor Road.
A fully-signed diversion route will be in place during the works, Shropshire Council says.
People who live within the closure's boundary will be allowed access, while pedestrians and cyclists will be permitted to visit businesses and properties.
A spokesman for the council said: "Every effort will be made to reduce noise and disruption for those nearby."
