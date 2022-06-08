Views sought over Market Drayton travel proposals
- Published
Views are being sought from a town's residents on plans to boost alternatives to driving there.
People are being asked to engage on proposals to encourage more walking and cycling, reduce traffic and improve public transport in Market Drayton.
Shropshire Council said changes were needed to tackle challenges facing the town.
It said a long list of schemes had been identified, with early design work taking shape.
The council added work needed to be done to enhance pedestrian priority on key shopping streets, reduce congestion, better link green spaces and improve access to proposed development areas.
Proposed schemes include enhanced walking and cycling connection to key employment sites including Tern Valley Business Park, plus a walking and cycling circuit around the town centre; public area improvements to help pedestrians move around more safely; and changes to increase public transport use and the redesign of key road junctions.
'Thriving and prosperous'
"The aspiration for this study is to identify a series of transport and public realm improvements to be delivered over the next ten years which will enhance the attractiveness of the town and ensure Market Drayton remains a thriving and prosperous town where people aspire to live, work and visit," Shropshire Council said.
The authority said there were "currently no budgets available to take identified transport schemes forward" but the final plan would assist it in trying to secure funding.
To successfully secure development funding, the council explained, it needed public support.
